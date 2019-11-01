Korean-language dailies

-- Metropolitan express train planned to reduce travel time between Gyeonggi areas, downtown Seoul to around 30 minutes (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- APEC cancellation hits Moon's 'summit diplomacy' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Kim Jong-un's projectile provocation a day after condolence message to Moon (Donga llbo)

-- AI changes daily life, but people are future (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't spends only 16 pct of WTO-allowed agriculture subsidies under developing nation status (Segye Times)

-- Impact from THAAD row with China lingers on (Chosun Ilbo)

-- N. Korea fires two projectiles a day after Kim Jong-un's condolence note to Moon (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Fact-finding panel confirms poor Coast Guard rescue operation in 2014 Sewol ferry sinking (Hankyoreh)

-- Companies map out emergency management plans for next year amid FX, liquidity woes (Hankook Ilbo)

-- IT firms to launch finance businesses, Naver to open financial subsidiary (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't on tax revenue alert due to sharp fall in corporate earnings (Korea Economic Daily)

