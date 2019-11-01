(LEAD) U.S. envoy for N.K. tapped as No. 2 State Dept. official
(ATTN: UPDATES with details from 3rd para; ADDS photo)
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday nominated the top U.S. negotiator on North Korea's nuclear weapons program as the deputy secretary of state, the White House said.
The nomination of U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun comes after Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan was picked to be Washington's next ambassador to Russia.
The AFP quoted a U.S. official as saying that Biegun plans to remain as the special representative for North Korea. His nomination requires Senate confirmation.
The former Ford Motor Co. executive assumed his current role in August 2018 and has since led denuclearization negotiations with the North, including arranging two of three meetings between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, in February and June.
Biegun last met with North Korean officials early this month in Sweden to resume working-level negotiations that had stalled since Trump and Kim's second summit in Vietnam in February ended without a deal.
The meeting also ended without an agreement, leading North Korea to double down on its calls for the U.S. to come up with a new mutually acceptable proposal before an end-of-year deadline set by Kim.
The two countries have been apart on how much the North should dismantle its nuclear weapons program in order to receive sanctions relief and other concessions from the U.S.
North Korea launched two short-range projectiles earlier Thursday, a move analysts say was designed to pressure the U.S. to meet its demands by year's end.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)