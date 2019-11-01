Go to Contents
7 missing in chopper crash near Dokdo

07:06 November 01, 2019

DAEGU, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Seven South Koreans were still unaccounted for Friday morning, hours after a chopper carrying them crashed into waters near the Dokdo islets in the East Sea, according to local fire authorities.

It took off from Dokdo at around 11:26 p.m. Thursday and fell into the water. An injured person from a fishing boat, a friend and five rescue officials were reportedly on board.

Dozens of naval ships and helicopters joined the search operation, to no avail as of early Friday morning, an official said.

