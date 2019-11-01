S. Korea's consumer inflation unchanged in October
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's consumer inflation remained unchanged in October compared with a year earlier as decreased prices of agricultural products offset increased utility prices, the statistics agency said Friday.
The consumer price index was unchanged in October from a year earlier amid an economic slowdown, Statistics Korea said in a statement.
On-month, the country's inflation rose 0.2 percent, helped by gains in agricultural prices and service charges, it said.
Core inflation, which excludes agricultural and petroleum products, rose 0.8 percent from a year earlier.
Utility prices rose 1.5 percent on-year last month, while prices of agricultural, livestock and fisheries products fell 3.8 percent, the data showed.
