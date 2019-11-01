S. Korea's exports down for 11th month on chips
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEJONG, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports plunged 14.7 percent in October from a year earlier, extending their slump to an 11th consecutive month, data showed Friday.
Outbound shipments reached US$46.78 billion last month, compared with the $54.8 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The overall decrease was attributable to the prolonged slump in the global chip industry, the mainstay export product for Asia's No. 4 economy.
The protracted trade row between China and the United States, the two largest trading partners of South Korea, also weighed down exports.
Imports fell 14.6 percent on-year last month to $41.3 billion, the ministry added.
The country's trade surplus came to $5.39 billion in October, marking 93 straight months in which the country's exports have exceeded imports.
