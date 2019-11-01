(LEAD) S. Korea's exports down for 11th month on chips, trade rows
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEJONG, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports plunged 14.7 percent in October from a year earlier, extending their slump to an 11th consecutive month, data showed Friday.
The decline is mainly blamed on the sluggish performance of the chip industry coupled with a series of trade rows around the globe.
Outbound shipments reached US$46.78 billion last month, compared with the $54.8 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
Imports fell 14.6 percent on-year last month to $41.3 billion, the ministry added, decreasing for the sixth consecutive month.
The country's trade surplus came to $5.39 billion in October, marking 93 straight months in which the country's exports have exceeded imports.
The overall decrease in exports was attributable to the prolonged slump in the global chip industry, the mainstay export product for Asia's No. 4 economy, the ministry said.
Exports of chips suffered a decrease of 32.1 percent, dealing a blow to South Korea, where semiconductors account for one-fifth of its outbound shipments. Exports of petrochemical products slid 22.6 percent in October from a year earlier.
The protracted trade row between China and the United States, the two largest trading partners of South Korea, also weighed down exports.
Following the Sino-U.S. trade dispute, exports to China, the biggest trading partner, nose-dived 16.9 percent. Outbound shipments to the U.S. also slid 8.4 percent over the cited period.
Exports to Japan also fell 13.8 percent, with the rising tensions between Seoul and Tokyo having a limited impact on trades of the two countries.
South Korea and Japan have been locked in an unprecedented trade dispute since Tokyo tightened its control on exports of three industrial materials to Asia's No. 4 economy in July, citing security issues.
Japan's export restriction is widely seen as retaliation against a Seoul court's ruling last year that ordered Japanese firms to compensate victims of their wartime forced labor during Japan's 1910-1945 brutal colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
The ministry also cited the base effect, claiming South Korea posted the second-highest record in exports last year since it started compiling related data in 1956.
