(3rd LD) S. Korea's exports down for 11th month on chips, trade rows
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEJONG, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports plunged 14.7 percent in October from a year earlier, extending their slump to an 11th consecutive month, data showed Friday.
The decline is mainly blamed on the sluggish performance of the chip industry coupled with a series of trade rows around the globe.
Outbound shipments reached US$46.78 billion last month, compared with the $54.8 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
It marked the steepest on-year decrease since the 19.6-percent drop posted in January 2016. Following the latest data, South Korea is unlikely to meet its goal of posting annual exports of more than 600 billion won for the second consecutive year.
Imports fell 14.6 percent on-year last month to $41.3 billion, the ministry added, decreasing for the sixth consecutive month.
The country's trade surplus came to $5.39 billion in October, marking 93 straight months in which the country's exports have exceeded imports.
The overall decrease in exports was attributable to the prolonged slump in the global chip industry, the mainstay export product for Asia's No. 4 economy, the ministry said.
Exports of chips fell 32.1 percent to reach $7.8 billion, dealing a blow to South Korea, where semiconductors account for nearly one-fifth of outbound shipments.
While the global price of chips decreased at a slower pace, the high inventories of global producers still weighed down on prices, the ministry said.
Outbound shipments of petrochemical products slid 22.6 percent in October from a year earlier to $3.45 billion.
Exports of cars moved down 2.3 percent to $3.82 billion, but shipments of electric vehicles jumped a whopping 43.8 percent over the period.
Exports of ships increased 25.7 percent to $1.86 billion, tracking the industrywide recovery and rising demand for very large crude carriers.
"When we look at the third-quarter data from chipmakers, their operating profit decreased sharply due to the falling prices, but their sales gained ground," Park Tae-sung, the deputy minister for trade and investment at the ministry, said.
"Prices of NAND flash products have resumed growth, and those of DRAM have hit the lowest point," Park added. "As for ships, orders that were won in 2017 will be reflected in the first and second quarters of next year."
The protracted trade row between China and the United States, the two largest trading partners of South Korea, also weighed down exports.
Following the Sino-U.S. trade dispute, exports to China, the biggest trading partner, nose-dived 16.9 percent, also on weak manufacturer sentiment there.
Outbound shipments to the U.S. slid 8.4 percent over the cited period.
Exports to Japan also fell 13.8 percent, with the rising tensions between Seoul and Tokyo having a limited impact on trades of the two countries.
South Korea and Japan have been locked in an unprecedented trade dispute since Tokyo tightened its control on exports of three industrial materials to Asia's No. 4 economy in July, citing security issues.
Japan's export restriction is widely seen as retaliation against a Seoul court's ruling last year that ordered Japanese firms to compensate victims of their wartime forced labor during Japan's 1910-1945 brutal colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
South Korean industry, however, has not yet suffered significant damage from Japan's new restrictions, the ministry said.
The ministry also cited the base effect, claiming South Korea posted the second-highest figure in exports last year since it started compiling related data in 1956.
The global economic slowdown, coupled with the uncertainties surrounding Britain's exit from the European Union, the world's top economic bloc, also hurt overall business sentiment around the globe, it added.
The ministry claimed, however, that South Korea's exports will begin recovering this month.
"The speed of decline in chip prices has slowed down. Accordingly, our exports are expected to gradually recover after hitting their nadir in October," Industry Minister Sung Yun-mo said.
"With the rising possibility of the United States and China reaching the first agreement on their trade dispute, along with the delay in the deadline for Brexit, the country's exports may turn to growth in the first quarter of next year," he added.
