Foreign ownership of S. Korean land rises 1.4 pct in H1
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Foreign ownership of South Korean land increased 1.4 percent in the first half of 2019 compared with the end of last year, the land ministry said Friday.
Foreigners owned 245 square kilometers -- slightly more than four times the size of Manhattan -- as of this year's first half. It represents 0.2 percent of South Korea's total land area.
The amount increased by 3.4 square kilometers from end-2018, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
The value of land held by foreigners also climbed 1.4 percent to 30.32 trillion won (US$25.9 billion) during the same period, the ministry said.
By country, more than half of foreigners who owned property in South Korea were from the United States, followed by China, Japan and Europe, the ministry data showed.
By region, Gyeonggi Province accounted for 17.6 percent of all foreign owned land in Asia's fourth-largest economy, followed by South Jeolla Province and North Gyeongsang Province.
