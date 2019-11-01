(LEAD) BOK chief stresses need to enhance productivity amid slowing growth
(ATTN: UPDATES with reports of outcome of the meeting, additional information in last 5 paras)
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- The head of South Korea's central bank on Friday highlighted the importance of productivity amid the country's slowing growth, calling it a challenge facing the global economy.
"The International Monetary Fund recently stressed the need to increase growth potentials while revising down its growth outlook for the global economy, and we may say enhancing growth potentials is a common challenge facing all countries," Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov. Lee Ju-yeol said while meeting with the heads of 10 major lenders here in a policy coordination meeting.
"In the end, increased productivity through innovation is the key to achieving that goal, and to our country facing a rapidly aging population, increasing its productivity is needed more desperately than anything else," he added.
Lee's remarks come amid concerns South Korea's annual growth may fall short of the BOK's July forecast of 2.2 percent. The central bank had originally estimated Asia's fourth-largest economy would expand 2.6 percent, but slashed its growth outlook to 2.5 percent in April then again to 2.2 percent.
Lee has said meeting the 2.2 percent estimate "may not be easy," apparently signaling another downward revision. The BOK is set to offer its final growth estimate later in the month.
The top central bank highlighted the role of the financial sector in efforts to improve productivity and economic growth.
"As the financial industry plays a critical role in producer services, along with communications and machinery-equipment rental industries, its influence on the overall productivity of the entire economy may not be said to be small," he told the meeting.
"In that aspect, I ask you to help develop and foster new companies with great growth potential, and thus boost the productivity of our whole economy," he added.
Lee and the heads of the top 10 commercial banks here noted that there currently are no signs of local businesses facing liquidity problems, the BOK said in a press release.
They "agreed on the need to intensify their risk management since the soundness of their outstanding loans to small and medium-sized firms with low credit ratings and self-employed businesses may deteriorate should the economic downturn persist," it said.
They also expressed concerns over risk-taking behaviors by some investors, saying the risks, should they become real, will not only lead to their losses but also those of local lenders.
Still, the top bankers noted the rise in household debt will likely continue slowing on strong government efforts to root out real estate speculation and keep housing prices down.
The country's overall household debt stood at a record high of 1,556.1 trillion won (US$1.34 trillion) as of end-June, up 1.1 percent from three months earlier.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)