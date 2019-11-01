Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #conglomerates #watchlist

7 companies added to antitrust watchlist during Aug.-Oct. period

10:00 November 01, 2019

SEJONG, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- The number of South Korean business group affiliates under tight mutual investment and loan guarantee restrictions increased in the August-October period, the country's antitrust regulator said Friday.

The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said 2,135 firms were on its watchlist as of Friday, up seven from three months earlier.

Under South Korean fair trade law, affiliates of large conglomerates with assets exceeding 10 trillion won (US$8.5 billion) are restricted from making equity investments in their affiliated companies or offering loan guarantees to each other.

The conglomerates are also required to make public major management decisions regarding their non-listed affiliates and are barred from engaging in excessive trading among affiliates.

7 companies added to antitrust watchlist during Aug.-Oct. period - 1


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK