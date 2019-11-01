Seoul stocks open higher on foreign buying
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened a tad higher Friday as investors digested mixed reports on prospects of a trade deal between the United States and China, and downbeat export data at home.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 1.87 points, or 0.09 percent, to reach 2,085.35 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The index swung between small gains and losses after U.S. stocks fell overnight after a Bloomberg report said Chinese officials were skeptical of a long-term trade deal with U.S. President Donald Trump.
South Korea's exports dipped 14.7 percent in October from a year earlier, extending their slump to a 11th consecutive month on weak chip exports amid global trade tension.
Tech shares were mixed. Market kingpin Samsung Electronics edged up 0.2 percent, and Naver, the nation's top portal operator, gained 1.22 percent, while chipmaker SK hynix slipped 0.12 percent.
Bio shares were down. Samsung BioLogics, Samsung's health care unit, fell 0.88 percent, and pharmaceutical maker Celltrion lost 0.5 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,170.1 won against the U.S. dollar, down 6.7 won from Thursday's close.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
