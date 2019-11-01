Key developments on North Korea this week
16:00 November 01, 2019
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
Oct. 27 -- N. Korea warns U.S. against ignoring year-end deadline on Trump-Kim friendship
28 -- S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project
29 -- N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
30 -- N. Korean leader sends condolence message to Moon over passing of his mother
31 -- N. Korea fires two short-range projectiles toward East Sea
Nov. 1 -- N. Korea announces successful testing of super-large multiple rocket launcher
