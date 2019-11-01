Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
S. Korean, N. Korean women's football teams to clash for Olympic ticket in Jeju
JEJU, South Korea, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Another inter-Korean football match will take place on the Korean Peninsula next year in the runup to the 2020 Summer Olympics, the provincial government of Jeju said Sunday.
As part of the third round of the Asian qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics' women's football competition, the Koreas were placed in Group A, along with Vietnam and Myanmar.
The third-round matches will be held on the South Korean island of Jeju from Feb. 3-9, 2020.
S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea offered Monday to hold working-level talks with North Korea about a long-suspended tour program at the North's Mount Kumgang, after Pyongyang demanded Seoul remove all of its resort facilities from the mountain in a threat to end the joint business.
The North made the demand Friday, following up on leader Kim Jong-un's directive that all South Korean-built facilities should be removed from the mountain resort and the North should build an international tourist zone of its own there.
The order was seen as an ultimatum designed to test Seoul's willingness to restart the project before he seeks development on his own as the South is unlikely to resume the program anytime soon due to international sanctions on Pyongyang.
N.K. propaganda outlet slams S. Korea for relying on outsiders for peace on Korean Peninsula
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet lashed out at South Korea on Monday for seeking cooperation from foreign countries for peace on the Korean Peninsula, saying the issue should be dealt with by none other than the two Koreas themselves.
Uriminzokkiri, one of the North's propaganda websites, made the argument after President Moon Jae-in expressed gratitude for the international community's support for his peace drive when he hosted a reception for foreign ambassadors in Seoul earlier this month.
It also pointed out that progress in inter-Korean ties was a result of the efforts by the two Koreas.
S. Korea willing to discuss with N. Korea safety issue for individual trips to Mount Kumgang
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is willing to discuss ways to guarantee the safety of tourists to North Korea's Mount Kumgang in a step toward allowing individual visits to the mountain if Pyongyang agrees to hold talks about a long-suspended joint tour program to the mountain, an official said Tuesday.
South Korea made the proposal Monday to hold working-level talks, three days after Pyongyang asked Seoul to come and remove its resort facilities at Mount Kumgang, a follow-up on leader Kim Jong-un's order for their destruction.
The North's demand was seen as an expression of its frustration with the long-suspended tour project to the scenic mountain amid international sanctions on Pyongyang and allowing individual visits to the mountain is considered a way to restart tours without violating sanctions.
N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- North Korea rejected South Korea's offer for working-level talks about the fate of a long-suspended joint tour program to Mount Kumgang in the communist nation, insisting on discussing the matter in writing, the unification ministry said Tuesday.
South Korea made the dialogue offer Monday in a counterproposal to North Korea's demand that Seoul remove all of its long-abandoned facilities from the mountain resort in an apparent threat to end the joint business.
"The North said that it is not necessary to hold separate working-level talks we proposed earlier and insisted on reaching an agreement (on the removal issue) through the exchange of documents," the ministry said in a text message sent to reporters.
Seoul says inter-Korean talks needed to resolve Mount Kumgang issue despite Pyongyang's refusal
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- A face-to-face meeting is necessary to discuss the fate of a long-suspended joint tour program to Mount Kumgang on North Korea's east coast, the unification ministry said Wednesday, despite Pyongyang's refusal to hold such a meeting.
On Tuesday, North Korea turned down Seoul's offer to hold working-level talks, which was made in response to the North's demand that all South Korean-built facilities at the mountain resort be removed "on an agreed-upon date."
"For a mutual agreement, mutual consultation is necessary, and for consultation, we need to resolve the issue through a meeting," ministry spokesperson Lee Sang-in told a regular press briefing. "Our stance remains unchanged from that position."
N. Korean leader sends condolence message to Moon over passing of his mother
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has extended a condolence message to President Moon Jae-in over the death of his mother, Kang Han-ok, Cheong Wa Dae announced Thursday.
Kim delivered the message Wednesday afternoon through the truce village of Panmunjom, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson, Ko Min-jung.
It was conveyed soon after to Moon at Namcheon Catholic Cathedral in Busan, where a mourning station for Kang was set up, she added.
