SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
U.S.-N.K. talks can resume within this year: ruling party chief
MOSCOW, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- Working-level talks between the United States and North Korea can resume within this year, South Korea's ruling party chief said Friday, as he expects a breakthrough could occur if both sides agree to make concessions.
Lee Hae-chan, head of the Democratic Party (DP), said during his visit to Russia that he believes neither the U.S. nor North Korea want to end the denuclearization negotiations. Representatives from Washington and Pyongyang held their first meeting in seven months in Stockholm early this month, but the talks broke down again, with the North accusing the U.S. of failing to come up with a new proposal.
"The Stockholm meeting was kind of exploratory talks, so I think they will push for working-level talks again," Lee said. "If the two countries can make some concessions, I think the talks can be restarted."
U.S. vice naval chief calls N. Korean SLBM 'game changer': report
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) could pose a direct threat to the U.S. mainland, America's vice naval chief has said, calling for keeping a close tab on those capabilities, according to a U.S. broadcaster.
Calling those weapons "a game changer," U.S. Vice Chief of Naval Operations Robert Burke raised concern over the North's SLBMs during a press conference held in Virginia on Friday, according to Radio Free Asia (RFA).
On Oct. 2, North Korea test-fired a new type of SLBM, the Pukguksong-3, from waters off its east coast. It is believed to have an extended flight range of 2,000 kilometers or longer compared to its previous versions.
S. Korean civic group urges U.S. to normalize ties with N. Korea
WASHINGTON, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean civic group held a press conference outside the White House on Monday to urge the United States to normalize ties with North Korea.
The event, organized by the 2019 Civilian Peace Delegation to U.N., came as relations between Washington and Pyongyang have been tense amid deadlocked negotiations on dismantling the regime's nuclear weapons program.
The delegation is led by members of the South Korean Committee for Implementation of the June 15 Joint Declaration, an agreement reached by the two Koreas during their first-ever summit in 2000.
China grants US$35 mln worth of aid to N. Korea from Jan.-Aug.: data
BEIJING, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- China granted over US$35 million worth of aid to North Korea in the first eight months of this year, Beijing's customs data showed Tuesday, as the impoverished North struggles with chronic food shortages amid multilayered global sanctions.
Of the total, $34.6 million was spent on providing 98,305 tons of fertilizer during the January-August period, according to the data.
The tallies could further surge later this year as the two countries celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.
New S. Korean ambassador expects U.S.-N.K. talks to resume this year
WASHINGTON, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top envoy to the United States said Wednesday that he expects the U.S. and North Korea to resume denuclearization negotiations before the end of the year.
Ambassador Lee Soo-hyuck made the remark to reporters in his first briefing since taking office last week, noting that his prediction is based only on the South Korean government's assessment of the last round of negotiations that took place in Sweden early this month.
The talks ended without an agreement, with the North accusing the U.S. of failing to come up with a new proposal on how to trade the regime's denuclearization for sanctions relief and other concessions.
U.S. envoy for N.K. tapped as No. 2 State Dept. official
WASHINGTON, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday nominated the top U.S. negotiator on North Korea's nuclear weapons program as the deputy secretary of state, the White House said.
The nomination of U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun comes after Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan was picked to be Washington's next ambassador to Russia.
The AFP quoted a U.S. official as saying that Biegun plans to remain as the special representative for North Korea. His nomination requires Senate confirmation.
No behind-the-scenes talks under way between U.S., N.K.: ambassador
WASHINGTON, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- The United States and North Korea do not appear to have had behind-the-scenes discussions since their working-level denuclearization negotiations ended without an agreement in Sweden earlier this month, South Korea's ambassador to the U.S. said Thursday.
Lee Soo-hyuck made the remark after meeting with U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun, Washington's chief envoy to the talks with Pyongyang, for the first time since taking up his post last week.
Lee also said Biegun expressed his intent to keep his North Korea portfolio regardless of any change in his "status."
