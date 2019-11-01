Ryu Hyun-jin elects free agency after 7 years with Dodgers

And Ryu, the South Korean left-hander coming off a Cy Young-worthy campaign, is one of four Dodgers to elect for free agency. Ryu signed a six-year, US$36 million deal before the 2013 season, after pitching for seven years in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO). Then last winter, Ryu accepted a one-year qualifying offer, worth $17.9 million, to stay with the Dodgers.

