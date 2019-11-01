S. Korea, Croatia implement social security pact to reduce pension-related burden
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Croatia have implemented the bilateral social security agreement that will reduce the pension-related burden for nationals from the two sides working in the other country, the government said Friday.
The pact, signed in Seoul in December last year, has cleared all administrative processes and is in effect as of this month, the Ministry of Health and Welfare said.
"Under the deal, South Koreans working in Croatia will be exempt from contributing to that country's state pension for five years, which will greatly lessen their burden," it said. The exemption period can be further extended by two years if there is an additional agreement down the road.
In the past, a South Korean citizen working in Croatia had to contribute to the national pension programs of both countries.
The ministry said the new arrangement also makes it possible for a person to take advantage of the so-called totalizing of a coverage period. This allows a person from South Korea or Croatia to add up the total period he or she contributed to the systems in the two countries so as to make it easier to meet the minimum requirements to get pension benefits after retirement.
In South Korea, a person must contribute for at least 10 years to the national pension fund to become eligible for a pension, while the corresponding period for Croatia is 15 years.
With the Croatian pact, Seoul now has two-way social security agreements with 36 countries, with the government pushing to ink more deals going forward as there is a steady increase in exchanges of people and people finding work abroad, the welfare ministry said.
yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)