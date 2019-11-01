Listed firms post weak Q3 earnings amid global economic woes
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Major listed firms in South Korea suffered weak earnings in the third quarter of the year, industry data showed Friday, amid a global economic slowdown sparked by the U.S-China trade dispute.
According to market tracker FnGuide, 133 listed firms that have so far announced their third-quarter performances had combined sales of 313.2 trillion won (US$267 billion), up 1.3 percent from a year earlier, but their operating profit plunged more than 45 percent on-year to 21 trillion won.
Compared with the previous quarter, operating profit declined more than 2 percent. Since the fourth quarter of 2018, major South Korean firms have not seen an on-year growth in their operating income.
Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix Inc., the country's top two chipmakers and the two biggest companies in terms of market cap, led the drop.
Samsung Electronics saw its operating profit slide 55.7 percent on-year to 7.8 trillion won in the third quarter, while SK hynix suffered a 93 percent on-year drop in operating profit after logging only 472.6 billion won in the three-month period, its lowest since the second quarter of 2016.
Both companies said they were hit by lower prices of memory chips and weak global demand prompted by the protracted U.S.-China trade war.
If excluding the top two chipmakers, listed firms suffered a more than 10 percent on-year drop in their operating profits, according to the FnGuide data.
Some swung to the red in the third quarter. Major display panel maker LG Display Co. logged 436 billion won in operating loss for the July-September period, compared with 140 billion won of profit a year earlier.
Sluggish third-quarter earnings were no exception to South Korea's major players in steel and refinery as they faced fluctuating commodity prices.
POSCO, South Korea's top steelmaker, saw its operating profit plunge 32 percent on-year to 1.04 trillion won in the July-September period, while the operating profit of Hyundai Steel Co., the nation's No. 2 steelmaker, dropped 66.6 percent on-year to 34.1 billion won.
The steelmakers blamed a rise in iron ore prices. The average price of iron ore in the third quarter was $102 per ton, compared with $67 a year ago, according to industry data, while the steelmakers failed to reflect the increased raw material cost to their products in time.
Among refiners, SK Innovation saw its oil business log only 65.9 billion won of operating profit in the third quarter, compared with a profit of 408.4 billion won a year ago. S-Oil, the country's No. 3 refiner, had an operating profit of 230.7 billion won, down 26.9 percent from a year earlier.
The two cited inventory losses as their main reason for the drop. International oil prices in the third quarter dropped roughly $10 per barrel compared to a year ago.
But not all companies had grim third-quarter earnings, with some benefiting from the weak Korean won.
Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's two biggest carmakers, posted 31 percent and 148 percent on-year jumps, respectively, in operating profit for the third quarter.
Both attributed the weak local currency and strong demand for their sport utility vehicles for their robust earnings. The won fell to an average of 1,193.24 against the greenback in the third quarter from 1,121.59 a year ago, according to the Bank of Korea. A weak won makes South Korean exports more price competitive overseas and lifts the value of repatriated profits.
Market watchers said many South Korean companies are likely to post better earnings in the fourth quarter compared to a year earlier, but mainly due to a base effect.
"South Korean firms' negative growth in operating profit that started from the fourth quarter of 2018 has continued through the third quarter," Seol Tae-hyun, an analyst at DB Financial Investment Co., said. "Turnaround is expected in the fourth quarter due to a base effect, with chipmakers likely to post better earnings next year."
