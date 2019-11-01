Seoul stocks extend gains Friday morning
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks traded higher late Friday morning, led by gains by tech heavyweights.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 8.51 points, or 0.41 percent, to reach 2,091.99 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index started a tad higher but extended gains in late morning trade as foreigners scooped up local shares despite reports that cast doubts over a long-term trade deal between the United States and China.
South Korea's exports dipped 14.7 percent in October from a year earlier, extending their slump to a 11th consecutive month on weak chip exports amid global trade tensions.
Tech shares were up. Market kingpin Samsung Electronics edged up 0.79 percent, and Naver, the nation's top portal operator, gained 0.91 percent. Chipmaker SK hynix increased 0.73 percent.
Bio shares were down. Samsung BioLogics, Samsung's health care unit, fell 1.51 percent, and pharmaceutical maker Celltrion lost 1.5 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,167.6 won against the U.S. dollar, down 4.2 won from Thursday's close.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)