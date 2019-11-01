Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Moon Jae-in #Mexico visit

Moon calls off Mexico visit this month after Chile's APEC cancellation

14:04 November 01, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in has canceled a two-day trip to Mexico this month, Cheong Wa Dae announced Friday, as Chile has pulled out of hosting an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Moon was scheduled to visit Mexico from Nov. 13-14 for talks with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on his way to Santiago for the annual APEC session.

His Mexico visit has been canceled "unavoidably" due to the Chilean government's withdrawal from hosting the APEC meeting, Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson, Ko Min-jung, said.

"The change of schedule has been made in consultations with the Mexican government, and the Mexican side has expressed its understanding," she added.

Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson, Ko Min-jung, holds a press briefing in this undated file photo. (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK