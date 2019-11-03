Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #carmakers-recall

6 companies to recall over 120,000 vehicles

11:00 November 03, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., Honda Motor Korea Co. and four other companies will recall more than 120,000 vehicles due to faulty components, the transport ministry said Sunday.

This is the latest in a series of recall plans for local and overseas carmakers, and importers of foreign vehicles.

Hyundai Motor, Ford Motor Co., Porsche, BMW, Honda and Ducati are recalling 22 models amounting to 122,350 units, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

The problems include a faulty air bag system in Hyundai Motor's i30 hatchback, faulty power steering in Ford Motor's Mondeo sedan and a defective air bag system in Honda Motor's CR-V SUV, it said.

Starting Friday, vehicle owners can visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK