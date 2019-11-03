6 companies to recall over 120,000 vehicles
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., Honda Motor Korea Co. and four other companies will recall more than 120,000 vehicles due to faulty components, the transport ministry said Sunday.
This is the latest in a series of recall plans for local and overseas carmakers, and importers of foreign vehicles.
Hyundai Motor, Ford Motor Co., Porsche, BMW, Honda and Ducati are recalling 22 models amounting to 122,350 units, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The problems include a faulty air bag system in Hyundai Motor's i30 hatchback, faulty power steering in Ford Motor's Mondeo sedan and a defective air bag system in Honda Motor's CR-V SUV, it said.
Starting Friday, vehicle owners can visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.
