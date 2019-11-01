Renault Samsung's Oct. sales fall 20 pct on weaker demand
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Renault Samsung Motors Corp., the South Korean unit of French carmaker Renault S.A., said Friday its sales fell 20 percent last month from a year earlier on lower demand for its vehicles.
Renault Samsung sold 14,826 vehicles in October, down from 18,630 units the previous year, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales declined 4.7 percent to 8,401 units last month from 8,814 units a year ago. Exports plunged 35 percent to 6,425 from 9,816 during the same period, the statement said.
From January to October, its sales fell 24 percent to 144,736 autos from 190,525 in the year-ago period, it said.
The company's current lineup includes the SM3 compact, the all-electric SM3 Z.E. sedan, the QM3 small SUV, and the SM5, SM6 and SM7 sedans.
Renault S.A. has an 80 percent stake in Renault Samsung.
