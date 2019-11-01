SsangYong's Oct. sales fall 24 pct on weak demand
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- SsangYong Motor Co. said Friday its sales fell 24 percent last month from a year earlier due to weaker demand for its vehicles.
SsangYong Motor sold 10,135 vehicles in October, down from 13,352 units a year ago, due to weak sales of the Tivoli and G4 Rexton sport utility vehicles, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales declined 20 percent to 8,045 units last month from 10,082 a year ago. Exports plunged 36 percent to 2,150 units from 3,342 during the same period, it said.
From January to October, sales fell 4.9 percent to 109,122 autos from 114,788 in the year-ago period, the statement said.
The SUV-focused carmaker's lineup includes the flagship G4 Rexton, Tivoli, Korando C and Korando Turismo.
Indian carmaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. owns a 72.85 percent stake in the SUV-focused carmaker.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)