Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hyundai Motor-Oct. sales

Hyundai's Oct. sales fall 2.5 pct on weak demand

15:45 November 01, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Friday its sales fell 2.5 percent last month from a year earlier due to weak demand amid a slowing global economy.

Hyundai Motor sold 399,906 vehicles in October, down from 410,325 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales declined 2.1 percent to 64,912 units last month from 66,288 a year ago, while overseas sales were down 2.6 percent to 334,994 from 344,037 over the cited period, the statement said.

"A slowing global economy and trade disputes between the United States and China weighed on vehicle sales globally. Weak sales in China continue to weigh on the results," it said.

From January to October, sales declined 3.8 percent to 3,629,577 autos from 3,773,081 units in the year-ago period, the statement said.

Hyundai's Oct. sales fall 2.5 pct on weak demand - 1

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK