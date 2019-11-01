Kia's Oct. sales fall 0.8 pct on weak overseas demand
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp. said Friday its sales fell 0.8 percent last month from a year earlier on weak overseas demand.
Kia Motors sold 248,752 vehicles in October, down from 250,680 units a year ago, helped by strong sales of the Mohave sport utility vehicle in the domestic market, the company said in a statement.
Last month, domestic sales rose 2.3 percent on-year to 47,143 units from 46,100. Overseas sales declined 1.5 percent to 201,609 vehicles from 204,580 during the same period, it said.
To prop up sales, Kia plans to launch the all-new Soul box car and the all-new Seltos compact SUV in global markets later this year.
From January to October, sales declined 1.4 percent to 2,292,532 autos from 2,324,059 during the same period of last year, the statement said.
