Seoul shares to trade higher on trade hopes next week
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks are expected to rise next week on hopes that the United States and China are nearing an interim deal to ease trade tension, analysts said Saturday.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 2,100.2 points on Friday, up 0.6 percent from last week.
The index recorded a weekly gain as the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate cut and rising prospects of a trade deal between Washington and Beijing lifted overall market sentiment.
Investors digested a mixed bag of corporate earnings by major Korean companies, while South Korea's exports extended their slump to an 11th consecutive month in October on weak chip exports amid global trade tensions.
Service, chemical and bio companies were among the top gainers, while bank, insurance and securities stocks lost out.
Foreigners bought a net 138 billion won worth of local stocks this week. Institutions and retail investors offloaded a net 118.5 billion won and 59.3 billion won, respectively.
Analysts said investors will keep a watchful eye on progress in the trade talks between the U.S. and China and other economic data from major economies in the coming week.
"Market sentiment is expected to be positive on an imminent trade deal between the U.S. and China, but concerns remain over slowing growth in major economies," Kim Byung-yeon, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities, said.
On Tuesday, the U.S. will announce manufacturing data and China will release a report on service sector activities. China's October export data is scheduled for Friday.
