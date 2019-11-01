Youngest member of nat'l baseball team trying to learn from best
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Kang Baek-ho, the youngest member of the South Korean national baseball team for an upcoming Olympic qualifying tournament, is trying to be like a sponge, soaking up tips and information from the best in the business.
The 20-year-old outfielder for the KT Wiz is joined by 27 other stars from the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), with the national team gearing up for the Premier12 starting next week. The camp opened early October after the end of the KBO regular season, and Kang said Friday that every moment with the national team has been a valuable learning experience.
"Whether it's hitting or fielding, we only have the best of the best from the KBO here," Kang said ahead of a tuneup game against Puerto Rico at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. "I am learning a lot from them every day."
Kang, who bats left-handed, said he has particularly benefited from having more left-handed hitting veterans around him on the national team than he does on the Wiz. Kim Jae-hwan, the 2018 regular season MVP, and Kim Hyun-soo, who spent two seasons with the Baltimore Orioles and the Philadelphia Phillies, are two prominent left-handed sluggers.
And Lee Jung-hoo, one of the KBO's best contact hitters, also hits from the left side of the box. Lee is only a year older than Kang, and the two won back-to-back Rookie of the Year awards, with Lee taking it in 2017 and Kang following suit in 2018. The two youngsters have become fast friends.
"Jung-hoo has taken me under his wing," Kang said. "He's a more serious type than I am, and there are things I can learn from him in terms of mental approach."
Kang took the KBO by storm last year, belting out 29 home runs -- one shy of a rookie record -- and hitting a robust .290/.356/.524 to win the Rookie of the Year award in a landslide.
Injuries limited Kang to 116 out of 144 games this year, and he managed just 13 home runs. But Kang raised his batting average to .336 and on-base percentage to .416.
Depth and international experience in the South Korean outfield likely means a bench role for Kang at the Premier12, but the player said he's not all that concerned about how often he'll get into action.
"I am just going to control what I can control," he said. "I believe there will be a lot more opportunities for me to get into international games in the future."
And when Kang does get into games, he'll have to deal with pitchers he's never faced before. There's precious little advance information available on those pitchers, but Kang said the unfamiliarity factor goes both ways.
"Those guys have never seen me, either," Kang said. "No matter who's on the mound, it's still baseball. I am going to go up there and try to take my best swing. If I don't get a hit, then there's nothing I can do about it."
South Korea will host Australia, Canada and Cuba in Group C play at the Premier12 starting next Wednesday.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)