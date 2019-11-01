Nat'l baseball team manager enjoys 'nervous energy' ahead of Olympic qualifiers
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- It has been a while since Kim Kyung-moon managed high-stakes games. And with the Olympic qualifying tournament less than a week away, the South Korean national baseball team's skipper says he doesn't mind having butterflies in his stomach.
"I feel a bit nervous but I am enjoying this feeling right now," Kim said Friday at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, before South Korea was to host Puerto Rico in a tuneup game before the Premier12. The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) competition will double as the qualifying event for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
"It's great to be with these players, and it certainly feels different than coaching a pro club," Kim added.
Kim was named the South Korean manager in January this year, taking on the national team for the second time after leading the country to the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Before this assignment, Kim's previous managerial job had been with the NC Dinos in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO). He was dismissed in June 2018 during the club's slide down the standings.
South Korea and Puerto Rico will square off again on Saturday, and Kim said he planned to give every position player a look over these two games. Pitchers will be asked to throw about two innings each, with the manager hoping they won't need much more than 40 pitches to get through their couple of frames.
South Korea will host Australia, Canada and Cuba in Group C action at the Premier12 starting next Wednesday. Kim said he watched Canada beat Japan 6-5 in their pre-Premier12 game on Thursday, with all six runs coming in the second inning.
"In a short tournament like this, it really comes down to hitting with runners in scoring position," the South Korean manager said. "I think every team at this tournament is virtually on the same level when it comes to overall quality."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
