S. Korea shuts out Puerto Rico in tuneup for Olympic baseball qualifying tournament

South Korea opened the scoring in the bottom third thanks to a fielding error by Puerto Rico. With men at first and second, No.-3 hitter Kim Hyun-soo sent a hard grounder right at third baseman David Vidal, who had the ball deflect off his glove and roll through the wickets. Kim Sang-su, who'd led off the inning with an infield single, came around from second to make it 1-0 South Korea.