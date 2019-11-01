Aces high: 2 S. Korean left-handers toss 4 shutout innings in Premier12 tuneup
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Two left-handed aces combined for four scoreless innings in South Korea's tuneup game on Friday ahead of an Olympic baseball qualifying tournament.
Yang Hyeon-jong and Kim Kwang-hyun each threw two shutout frames against Puerto Rico in the first of the teams' two exhibition games at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. South Korea won 4-0.
Both teams are getting ready for the Premier12, which will double as the qualifying event for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
And Yang and Kim, two of the top starters and former regular season MVPs in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), are expected to serve as key starting pitchers during the tournament. South Korea will host Australia, Canada and Cuba in Group C at the dome from next Wednesday to Friday.
Yang won the KBO's ERA title this year with 2.29 for the Kia Tigers, and went 16-8 in 184 2/3 innings. Kim ranked third with a 2.51 ERA, and was 17-6 in 190 1/3 innings for the SK Wyverns.
Manager Kim Kyung-moon planned to give Yang and Kim two innings each on Friday, before deciding which of the two will start the first Group C game against Australia on Wednesday.
Yang struck out four batters, while inducing a groundout and a flyout. He threw 29 pitches, 19 for strikes in his two perfect frames.
Kim Kwang-hyun took over to start the third. He walked Jeffrey Dominguez to start the frame before retiring the next two batters. With Osvaldo Martinez at the plate, Dominguez stole second and moved to third when catcher Yang Eui-ji's throw skipped into center field. But Kim struck out Martinez swinging to escape the inning unscathed.
Kim gave up a one-out double to Anthony Garcia in the fourth inning, but got David Vidal to ground out to shortstop. Then with Ivan De Jesus Jr. at the dish, Garcia was thrown out trying to steal third.
Kim finished with three strikeouts, one walk and one hit in two innings after 30 pitches, 19 of which were strikes.
A third left-hander, Cha Woo-chan, followed up two shutout innings of his own. Though Cha was primarily a starter for the LG Twins this year, he has plenty of experience pitching in long relief or set-up roles. Manager Kim has said Cha will be his all-purpose left-hander during the Premier12.
Cha gave up two singles in the fifth and again in the sixth innings, but wiggled out of those jams without giving up a run.
