S. Korea confirms 19th wild boar infected with African swine fever
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- A wild boar found dead near the border with North Korea has tested positive for African swine fever (ASF), authorities said Friday, bringing the number of such cases to 19 in South Korea.
The carcass was found by a resident in Yeoncheon, northwest of Seoul, the previous day, according to the National Institute of Environmental Research.
Separately, South Korea has confirmed 14 ASF cases at pig farms since mid-September, when the country's first case of the deadly hog disease was confirmed at a farm near the border with North Korea.
In May, North Korea reported its first outbreak of the disease at a farm near its border with China to the World Organization for Animal Health.
It is still unclear how the virus traveled into South Korea, but so far, all reported cases here have occurred in areas bordering the North.
The animal disease does not affect humans but is deadly to pigs. There is currently no vaccine nor cure for the disease.
