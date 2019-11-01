Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #African swine fever

S. Korea confirms 19th wild boar infected with African swine fever

22:39 November 01, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- A wild boar found dead near the border with North Korea has tested positive for African swine fever (ASF), authorities said Friday, bringing the number of such cases to 19 in South Korea.

The carcass was found by a resident in Yeoncheon, northwest of Seoul, the previous day, according to the National Institute of Environmental Research.

Separately, South Korea has confirmed 14 ASF cases at pig farms since mid-September, when the country's first case of the deadly hog disease was confirmed at a farm near the border with North Korea.

In May, North Korea reported its first outbreak of the disease at a farm near its border with China to the World Organization for Animal Health.

It is still unclear how the virus traveled into South Korea, but so far, all reported cases here have occurred in areas bordering the North.

The animal disease does not affect humans but is deadly to pigs. There is currently no vaccine nor cure for the disease.

A car passes through a quarantine checkpoint in Hongseong, about 150 kilometers south of Seoul, on Oct. 4, 2019, which was set up to stem the spread of African swine fever (ASF). (Yonhap)


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK