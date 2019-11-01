Nat'l baseball manager says team remains work in progress after win vs. Puerto Rico
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Even after his team's 4-0 win over Puerto Rico on Friday in preparation for an Olympic baseball qualifying tournament, South Korean manager Kim Kyung-moon saw a work in progress in his dugout.
Kim said he was pleased with his pitchers' performance, but he'd like to see more from his hitters up and down the lineup.
Two left-handed starters, Yang Hyeon-jong and Kim Kwang-hyun, each tossed two scoreless innings to open the game at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, and South Korea got enough offense for the shutout victory.
The game is part of both teams' preparations for the Premier12 starting next week. That competition is also the qualification event for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
"With our first two pitchers setting the tone early, the rest of the team played with energy," Kim said. "I don't think we can make too much of this victory, though. I'll speak to my coaches about what we need to work from moving forward."
Specifically, Kim said, "Though we scored four runs, I think our hitters have to be better prepared."
One positive takeaway was a two-run home run by cleanup hitter Kim Jae-hwan in the fifth inning.
"It gives the entire team a shot in the arm when you have a guy in the middle of the lineup go deep," the manager said. "I am sure the home run boosted Jae-hwan's confidence, too."
Kim said he wanted to test different players at multiple infield positions when South Korea and Puerto Rico go at it again Saturday.
Puerto Rican manager Juan Gonzalez said, through an interpreter, that he was "honored" to play the 2015 Premier12 champion.
"I got the impression that South Korea was a complete team," said Gonzalez, the 1996 and 1998 American League MVP for the Texas Rangers. "This is one of the best teams in the world. I think all of their pitchers were really strong, and it's hard to pick one that stood out. We couldn't get anything going against them."
