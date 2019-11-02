Korean-language dailies

-- Rescuers find crashed chopper, body of presumed victim near Dokdo (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- N. Korea seen completing development of four new weapons (Kookmin Daily)

-- National security adviser's assessment of N.K. missiles sparks uproar during audit session (Donga llbo)

-- Rescue workers find crashed helicopter (Seoul Shinmun)

-- N. Korea boasts success of firing super-large multiple rocket launcher (Segye Times)

-- Nat'l security adviser says N.K. missiles do not pose grave threat to S. Korea (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Korea has no effective measures to tackle fine dust this winter (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Goverment's anti-fine dust measures do not include expansion of suspending the operation of coal-fired power stations (Hankyoreh)

-- Justice ministry did not inform transportation ministry of prosecution's plan to indict ride-hailing service executives (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Old diesel-fuel cars not allowed to be used in Seoul, its adjacent areas in winter (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korea's exports down for 11th month (Korea Economic Daily)

