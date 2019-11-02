(LEAD) 3 bodies found at crash scene of chopper near Dokdo islets
DOKDO/DONGHAE, South Korea, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Rescue workers found three bodies believed to be among the seven missing people aboard a crashed chopper near the Dokdo islets in the East Sea on Saturday.
A helicopter belonging to the fire agency crashed Thursday night, a few minutes after it took off from Dokdo, with seven people on board, including an injured person from a fishing boat.
Rescue workers found three bodies and retrieved one of them as part of an underwater mission by a submarine rescue ship of South Korea's Navy.
On Friday, authorities located a part of the wrecked chopper and found a body believed to be one of the missing people.
"The Korea Coast Guard will maintain its search and rescue operation in the sea, with the Navy focusing on an underwater mission," the Coast Guard said.
The Navy's Cheonghaejin submarine rescue ship arrived at the scene Friday to join the night search operation for which 14 ships and four helicopters were mobilized.
"Using remotely operated underwater vehicles, the salvage ship will focus on locating the fuselage of the chopper and searching for those on board," it added.
A total of 18 ships, including five Navy vessels and five Coast Guard ones, were dispatched to the scene to search areas spanning some 37 kilometers south of Dokdo.
"Based on the outcome of the search, we will cooperate with the Navy to consider reasonable measures to salvage the (submerged) chopper and the missing people," the Coast Guard said.
When asked by reporters about the time needed to lift the wrecked chopper from the water, the maritime police said it depends on weather conditions.
Firefighters said they will prioritize supporting the families of those missing.
"During the maintenance process, problems were not detected," the fire service said, when asked if there were any signs of trouble before the helicopter took off.
