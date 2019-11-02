N. Korea's vice foreign minister embarks on European tour
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's vice foreign minister, Kim Son-gyong, left for Sweden Saturday, the country's state media said, a month after nuclear talks between North Korea and the United States collapsed.
The trip will also take Kim to Finland and Poland, the Korean Central News Agency said in a one-sentence dispatch. It did not provide any further details on the purpose of the visit.
The trip came two days after North Korea fired two short-range projectiles from a western region toward the East Sea in its 12th weapons test this year.
North Korea and the U.S. failed to work out differences in their working-level talks in Stockholm in early October -- the first since the collapse of February's second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
North Korea has stepped up pressure on the U.S. to meet the year-end deadline that it has set for Washington to come up with a new proposal on how to exchange denuclearization measures and sanctions relief.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)