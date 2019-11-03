2 bodies retrieved in Dokdo chopper crash transported to Ulleung Island
DOKDO/ULLEUNG ISLAND, South Korea, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- The Coast Guard transported two bodies retrieved from the chopper crash near the Dokdo islets to a hospital morgue on the closest island of Ulleung early Sunday, officials said.
A search has been under way after a rescue helicopter carrying seven people, including an injured person, crashed into the East Sea late Thursday for unknown reasons. The crash happened soon after its takeoff from Dokdo.
On Saturday, the rescue workers found three bodies -- two near the tail rotor and one inside the fuselage. The third victim has yet to be retrieved from the fuselage, which was completely turned over when it was found.
Once the two recovered bodies are identified, they will be sent to Daegu or Pohang, located in the country's east, to be delivered to their families, the authorities said.
Dozens of Navy and Coast Guard vessels, as well as helicopters and airplanes, have been mobilized for the search operation in the area spanning some 37 kilometers south of Dokdo. At least 50 divers are working at the scene for the rescue mission.
The Coast Guard said Saturday it is working to salvage the fuselage, but the operation was being impeded by unfavorable weather conditions.
As of 11 a.m., a high seas watch was to set to be issued for the waters near Dokdo, according to the Daegu-based weather agency.
