(3rd LD) 2 bodies retrieved, fuselage salvaged in chopper crash near Dokdo
DONGHAE, South Korea, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- The Coast Guard has recovered the bodies of two people from the rescue chopper that crashed into the East Sea, officials said Sunday, with five others remaining missing.
A search under and on the surface of the sea has continued after the firefighting helicopter, carrying seven people, including an injured person, crashed into the East Sea on Thursday night shortly after its takeoff from Dokdo. The rescue chopper had apparently been on a mission to save the wounded person from a fishing boat.
Contrary to their earlier announcement, the authorities said one victim was not inside the chopper's body when they searched the fuselage after it was lifted onto a Navy vessel.
They had initially said the rescue team found two victims near the tail rotor and a third victim was inside the fuselage. The bodies of the two victims have been retrieved and transported to the families.
Rescue officials successfully lifted the fuselage of the firefighting helicopter from the waters near the easternmost islets of Dokdo in the afternoon.
The Coast Guard said it is not clear whether they mistakenly believed they had found the body inside the chopper or if it was lost over the course of salvaging the helicopter. The rescue team will continue the search efforts to locate the five missing, it said.
The Coast Guard found two victims first Saturday and announced Sunday that one of them is believed to be a firefighter, given the clothing of the victim that bears the features of a uniform.
The rescue officials has unsuccessfully tried to reach the chopper's body underwater and decided to swiftly launch the salvage operation to retrieve the chopper and victim together.
The Donghae Coast Guard said earlier that its team managed to move the fuselage to safer waters by noon and launched the operation to lift the chopper onto a Navy vessel. The rescue workers had installed a mesh netting around the helicopter to begin the salvaging process.
The two bodies recovered are so far confirmed to be male and one of them is presumed to be a firefighter.
"One was topless and wearing navy pants, while the other had put on an orange top and navy pants, which tell us that he may well be one of the firefighters," a Coast Guard official told a briefing.
"We will confirm their identities after we have the DNA results," he said.
Once the bodies are identified, they will be sent to Daegu or Pohang, located in the country's east, to be delivered to their families.
The authorities said earlier the operation was being impeded by unfavorable weather conditions.
A high seas watch was issued for the waters near Dokdo early Sunday and strong winds and a thunderstorm were forecast for the islets and Ulleung Island until midnight, according to the Daegu-based weather agency.
Dozens of Navy and Coast Guard vessels, as well as helicopters and airplanes, have been mobilized for the search operation in the area spanning some 54 kilometers south of Dokdo. At least 25 divers are working at the scene for the rescue mission.
