Gwangju commemorates 90th anniv. of students' anti-Japanese independence movement
GWANGJU, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea held an event in the southwestern city of Gwangju on Sunday to commemorate the 90th anniversary of an independence movement led by high school students during Japan's colonial rule of the peninsula from 1910-45.
The independence movement swept the country from early November 1929 to March the following year, sparked by a clash between young Japanese and Korean students after a group of Japanese students harassed Korean girls aboard a train from Gwangju to nearby Naju city on Oct. 30, 1929.
The demonstration quickly spread to other regions, with some 54,000 students from 300 schools nationwide joining to stand up against the imperial Japan and calling for Korea's independence.
It is recorded among the three largest independence movements by Koreans during the 35 years of the colonial rule, after the two others that previously took place on March 1, 1919, and June 10, 1926.
At Sunday's event, Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon highlighted that the spirit of the Gwangju students' movement proudly constitutes what South Korea has achieved through its modern history.
"It was the first time students had come to the forefront of history. That spirit of students who do not tolerate injustice has ignited with dignity every time our country was in crisis," he said.
"The righteous resistance of the students ignited the hearts of our citizens and led to the civilians-led May 18th Gwangju Uprising toward democratization and the candlelight revolution in recent years. The Gwangju Student Independence Movement was the beginning of our proud history."
He said the Moon Jae-in government, which upgraded the commemoration event to one that is hosted by the central government, stressed that the government is doing its best to create a proud, peaceful and prosperous Korea by realizing the spirit of the Gwangju student movement.
"The government is trying to improve democracy not only in laws and systems but also in all areas of life," he said. "We will push forward more carefully and more strongly to make society move by justice and fairness."
The event was attended by some 3,000 residents and students in the area, families of independence fighters and government officials, including Lee and Education Minister Yoo Eun-hye.
