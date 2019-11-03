S. Korea parliamentary speaker embarks on trip to Japan
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's parliamentary speaker left for Japan on Sunday to attend an international conference, amid frayed ties with the neighboring nation.
National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang is making a four-day visit to Tokyo for the parliamentary speakers' meeting of the Group of 20 advanced nations, his office said.
On Monday, Moon will deliver a speech on fair and open trade, amid concerns over the months-long trade spat between South Korea and Japan.
Moon had planned to meet with Japanese lawmakers on the sidelines of the speakers' meeting to try to resolve strained diplomatic tensions following Tokyo's export curbs against Seoul, but the meeting was canceled before his departure.
On Tuesday, the speaker will visit Waseda University to give a lecture on ways to restore relations between South Korea and Japan.
South Korea and Japan have clashed over Tokyo's export curbs that are seen as political retaliation for last year's Korean Supreme Court rulings that ordered Japanese firms to compensate victims of forced labor during Japan's 1910-45 colonization of the Korean Peninsula.
The next day, Moon will head to Mexico City to attend a parliamentary speakers' gathering of MIKTA, an informal partnership between South Korea, Mexico, Indonesia, Turkey and Australia.
MIKTA was created in 2013 on the sidelines of U.N. general assembly to support effective global governance between the nations.
Moon will go to San Francisco on Friday before returning to South Korea on Nov, 11, according to his office.
