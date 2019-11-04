Korean-language dailies

-- Acquisition tax for old diesel cars to double (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Moon faces task of winning hearts of centrists that lie between Gwanghwamun and Seocho-dong (Kookmin Daily)

-- U.S. puts pressure on S. Korea not to terminate GSOMIA (Donga llbo)

-- Fuselage salvaged in chopper crash near Dokdo, 2 bodies retrieved (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Fuselage salvaged in chopper crash near Dokdo (Segye Times)

-- U.S. steps up calls for S. Korea to return to GSOMIA (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 1 in 4 ruling party lawmakers may not run or get party tickets for general elections (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Berlin to experiment with scheme to freeze rent for five years (Hankyoreh)

-- Liberty Korea Party falls in self-imposed quagmire let alone reform (Hankook Ilbo)

-- S. Korea calls on U.S. to mediate in conflict with Japan (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Another venture startup frustrated in face of government regulations (Korea Economic Daily)

