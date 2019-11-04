(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Nov. 4)

The North hosted a World Cup soccer qualifier with South Korea in Pyongyang last month, but it did not allow any spectators in the stands and refused live broadcast. North Korean players are said to have gotten rough with South Koreans. Asked to comment on the match, Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul said that "there are also views that the North took a step on its own accord to host the match fairly because it did not allow South Korean fans to enter the country for the game."