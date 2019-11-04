Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #BTS #Boy With Luv

BTS' 'Boy With Luv' hits 600 mln YouTube views

08:23 November 04, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- The music video of K-pop super band BTS' "Boy With Luv" has surpassed 600 million YouTube views.

The video of the band's main song on the "Map of the Soul: Persona" album released in April, achieved the feat Sunday evening, about seven months after it went on sale, according to the band's agency Big Hit Entertainment.

It is the fourth music video of BTS with over 600 million YouTube hits, following "DNA," "Fire" and "Fake Love."

Its music video set a Guinness World Record for the most views on YouTube in 24 hours after collecting 74.6 million views on the first day of its release.

An image of BTS marking 600 million YouTube views for "Boy With Luv," provided by its agency Big Hit Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK