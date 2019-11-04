S. Korea set to begin Olympic baseball title defense this week

The Premier12 features the top-12 teams by the WBSC rankings, divided into three groups of four. South Korea, the inaugural Premier12 champion from 2015, is also the top-ranked team in Group C at No. 3, followed by Cuba (No. 5), Australia (No. 7) and Canada (No. 10). The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Round, which will be played in Japan next week.

