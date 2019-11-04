Seoul stocks open higher on trade hopes
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened higher Monday as investors pinned hopes on the prospect of a partial trade deal between the United States and China this month.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 13.97 points, or 0.67 percent, to reach 2,114,17 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The main index rose 0.6 percent last week to close at 2,100.20 on Friday helped by foreign buying. Any positive developments in the U.S.-China trade talks will give a further boost to the index this week, analysts said.
U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday (local time) that a trade deal, once it is completed, will be signed somewhere in the U.S. Additionally, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross expressed optimism that the U.S. would sign a "Phase One" trade deal with China in November.
Most large-cap stocks advanced across the board.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rose 1.2 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. climbed 1.6 percent, leading steelmaker POSCO jumped 2.6 percent and top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. gained 0.4 percent.
Among decliners, Lotte Chemical Corp. plunged 4.3 percent, cosmetics firm AmorePacific Corp. fell 0.8 percent and No. 1 search engine Naver Corp. shed 2.1 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,162.15 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.45 won from Friday's close.
(END)