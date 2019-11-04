S. Korea, U.S. to hold vice-ministerial talks on economic cooperation
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States will hold vice-ministerial economic cooperation talks this week, the foreign ministry said Monday.
The Senior Economic Dialogue (SED) will take place in Seoul on Wednesday between Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho and Keith Krach, undersecretary for economic growth, energy and the environment at the State Department, the ministry said in a release.
This week's session, the fourth since its 2015 launch, is expected to focus on how the allies can find common ground between their regional initiatives -- Seoul's New Southern Policy and Washington's Indo-Pacific Strategy -- to make substantive progress by working together in development and energy sectors.
The New Southern Policy aims to deepen Seoul's economic and diplomatic cooperation with the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations and India. The Indo-Pacific Strategy seeks to keep the region free and open by preventing attempts at blocking the global commons, such as freedom of navigation.
The two sides will also explore ways to promote economic ties in relation to environment, health and women's empowerment, the ministry said.
