Online shopping up 22.3 pct in September
SEJONG, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- The total value of goods purchased via online shopping in South Korea rose 22.3 percent in September from a year earlier, government data showed Monday, in the latest sign that a growing number of people are using computers and mobile devices to buy things, ranging from clothes to electronic goods.
The total value of online transactions reached 11.18 trillion won (US$9.6 billion) in September, the highest level for any September since Statistics Korea started collecting data on online shopping in 2001.
In September, sales of electronic goods and computers jumped 31.8 percent on-year to 1.55 trillion won, demand for clothes increased 13.5 percent to 1.18 trillion won and online sales of food and beverages rose 22.3 percent to 1.21 trillion won.
Purchases made through smartphones, tablets and other mobile gadgets soared 29.2 percent on-year to 7.2 trillion won, accounting for 64.6 percent of all online sales in September.
South Korea is one of the most wired countries in the world, with one of the highest smartphone penetration rates.
