U.N. training course for senior mission leaders begins in S. Korea
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- Senior officials from 21 countries are on a visit to South Korea to take part in a U.N. training program for future leaders of peacekeeping missions, the defense ministry said Monday.
Twenty-six senior government officials and military and police officers from 21 countries, including three from South Korea, will take part in the U.N. Senior Mission Leader's Course, set to run from Monday until Nov. 15, at a hotel in Seongnam, south of Seoul, according to the ministry.
It is the first time that the program has taken place in South Korea, it added.
The course, which is held twice a year, is designed to prepare participants, selected by the U.N., to assume roles and responsibilities associated with U.N. peacekeeping missions, such as leadership, human rights and religion.
During the stay here, the participants will also visit several security and cultural sites in the country, including the Navy's 2nd Fleet's headquarters in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the ministry.
"South Korea will continue to make contributions to the U.N. through diverse events," Deputy Defense Minister Chung Suk-hwan.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)