(2nd LD) Speaker Moon voices need to promote free, fair trade at G-20 meeting
SEOUL/TOKYO, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang stressed the need Monday to promote free and fair trade in a closely connected world in a thinly veiled criticism of Japan's export curbs against Seoul.
Moon was delivering a keynote speech at a parliamentary speakers' meeting of the Group of 20 advanced nations held in Tokyo.
"In a closely connected scheme of international divisions of business, if the principles of free and fair trade are ignored, we cannot maintain the basis of co-prosperity through cooperation," Moon said.
Moon said global trade and investment are hampered by trade spats and protectionism.
"To restore the order of free trade and co-prosperity, the G-20's policy interests and joint responses are desperately needed more than ever," he added.
Moon arrived in Tokyo on Sunday for a four-day visit to take part in the G-20 parliamentary speakers' meeting.
The trip came amid heightened tensions between the two nations over Japan's protest against South Korean court rulings over Tokyo's wartime forced labor and Japan's export curbs against Seoul.
Moon is seeking to help mend the fences between the two nations as part of his parliamentary diplomacy. But in a reflection of the chilly ties, his proposed meetings with Japanese lawmakers remain uncertain.
Akiko Santo, president of the House of Councilors, is refusing to meet with Moon, citing his previous remarks over Japan's wartime sexual enslavement of Korean women.
In an interview with Bloomberg in February, Moon raised the need for the outgoing Japanese emperor to make an apology over Japan's sexual slavery issue.
Moon made his third apology over his remarks during his recent interview with Japan's Asahi Shimbun, in an apparent bid to ease negative public sentiment in Japan.
On the sidelines of the G-20 meeting, Moon met with his Russian and Indonesian counterparts, and called for support to move the Korea peace process forward.
During his meeting with Indonesian House speaker Puan Maharani, Moon asked her to invite Pak Thae-song, chairman of North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly, to a meeting of parliamentary speakers of Eurasian countries set to take place in Indonesia next year.
Moon also called for Russia's support for cross-border projects between South and North Korea, such as the reconnection of their railroads, during talks with Russian State Duma First Deputy Speaker Alexander Zhukov and Leonid Slutsky, the chairman of the State Duma foreign affairs committee.
On Tuesday, the speaker will give a lecture at Waseda University on ways to restore relations between South Korea and Japan.
