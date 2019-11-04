Lethal attacking trio back to lead S. Korea in key Nov. matches
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- A deadly attacking trio will once again be asked to lead the South Korean offense in a World Cup qualifying match and a much-anticipated friendly this month.
Head coach Paulo Bento unveiled his 23-man roster Monday for two matches for November. South Korea, world No. 39, will travel to Beirut to take on the 91st-ranked Lebanon on Nov. 14 in their Group H match in the second round of the Asian qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Five days later, South Korea will take on world No. 3 Brazil in Abu Dhabi for their first friendly in six years.
Back in the mix are three usual suspects on offense: captain Son Heung-min as an attacking midfielder, and Kim Shin-wook and Hwang Ui-jo as forwards.
The three combined for seven of South Korea's eight goals in an 8-0 rout of Sri Lanka for the team's second Group H victory on Oct. 10. Kim netted four goals, with two by Son and one by Hwang.
South Korea were held to a scoreless draw by North Korea in Pyongyang on Oct. 15, a match held without spectators or media at Kim Il-sung Stadium. But even after the disappointing result against the underdogs, South Korea are in first place in Group H with 10 points from two wins and a draw.
North Korea also have 10 points, but South Korea have a better goal difference, plus-10 to North Korea's plus-3.
There are eight groups of five countries in the second round. The eight group winners plus four best runners-up will advance to the third round.
South Korea are trying to qualify for their 10th consecutive World Cup.
Son is one of 10 midfielders. Bento named eight defenders, down from nine from the two October matches. The 20-year-old defensive back Lee Jae-ik was cut from the last edition of the team.
The three goalkeepers remain unchanged: Kim Seung-gyu, Jo Hyeon-woo and Goo Seung-yun.
While the match against Lebanon is the one that counts, players and fans could be forgiven for looking past the heavy underdogs and shifting their focus to Brazil, a country long synonymous with global football prowess.
The match in Beirut will be South Korea's last World Cup qualifying match of 2019. They will resume their second-round play on March 26 next year at home against Turkmenistan.
