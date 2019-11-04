Lethal attacking trio back to lead S. Korea in key Nov. matches

Head coach Paulo Bento unveiled his 23-man roster Monday for two matches for November. South Korea, world No. 39, will travel to Beirut to take on the 91st-ranked Lebanon on Nov. 14 in their Group H match in the second round of the Asian qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Five days later, South Korea will take on world No. 3 Brazil in Abu Dhabi for their first friendly in six years.

