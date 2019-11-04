Go to Contents
STX Corp. to expand non-ferrous metal trading biz

11:10 November 04, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- STX Corp., a South Korean general trading firm, said Monday that it will beef up its non-ferrous metal trading business through its wholly-owned subsidiary amid rising demand for electric vehicle (EV) battery materials.

The company said its Hong Kong-based affiliate STX Asia Ltd. has recently begun sales of copper in China, expanding its commodity trading portfolio in the world's second-largest economy.

Among non-ferrous alloys, STX Corp. particularly aims to boost the trading of nickel sulfate, a key cathode material used in making EV batteries.

With battery makers turning their eyes to nickel-rich cathodes, the company said nickel trading can be its new growth engine.

STX Corp. was put under a creditor-led restructuring scheme in 2014 in line with the demise of its parent STX Group. The Chinese private equity fund AFC bought the company last year.

