Seoul stocks extend gains Monday morning on trade hopes
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks extended gains late Monday morning amid hopes the United States and China are moving closer to an interim trade deal and better than expected data from the U.S.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 25.89 points, or 1.23 percent, to reach 2,126.09 as of 11:10 a.m.
Institutions and foreigners scooped shares as they got a positive cue from higher-than-expected U.S. jobs data in October and a possible trade deal between the world's two biggest economies this month, analysts said.
U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday (local time) that a trade deal, once it is completed, will be signed somewhere in the U.S. Moreover, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross expressed optimism that the U.S. would sign a "phase one" trade deal with China in November and that licenses would be released "very shortly" for U.S. firms to sell components to Huawei Technologies Co.
This week, there seem to be no particular downside factors for the main index, with investors awaiting any further cues from comments by economic leaders in the U.S. and Europe.
China President Xi Jinping is set to deliver a keynote speech at the China International Import Expo scheduled to be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5-10, with investors also eyeing comments by members of the Federal Open Market Committee and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde's planned speech tonight, Kiwoom Securities Co. analyst Suh Sang-young said.
Tech shares led gains, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rising 1.8 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. climbing 1.9 percent.
Other gainers include airline, steel and refiner stocks. National flag carrier Korean Air Lines Co. jumped 3.6 percent, leading steelmaker POSCO gained 1.9 percent and No. 1 refiner SK Innovation Co. was up 0.3 percent.
Among decliners, No. 1 carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. fell 0.4 percent, Kia Motors Corp. declined 0.1 percent and state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp. was down 0.2 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,160.25 won against the U.S. dollar, up 5.35 won from Friday's close.
